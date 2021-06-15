NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Two suffer minor injuries escaping from house fire in Rowan County

The cause of the fire is still under investigation
The fire was reported at a home on Montego Lane.
The fire was reported at a home on Montego Lane.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people suffered minor injuries while escaping from a fire in a home in Rowan County.

According to the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross, just before midnight on Monday night, the Locke Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 275 Montego Lane in Salisbury.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke showing from a double wide mobile home. Both occupants met the engine company out front of the home with injuries sustained from exiting the dwelling through a broken bedroom window.

The bulk of the fire was in the bedroom on and near the sofa and was partially extinguished by the time fire crews arrived, but there was major smoke and water damage throughout the entire home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Services Division of Rowan County Emergency Services and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The occupants’ injuries were treated by Rowan Emergency Services on the scene. The Red Cross is helping the occupants to stay in an area hotel until they can establish temporary lodging with a family member.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown person at the scene.
Police report: Woman pushed into car, sexually assaulted, robbed of $300 outside supermarket in Charlotte
Georgia man killed roommate, cut body into pieces, officials say
North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of reopening for five more weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper...
Gov. Cooper extends COVID-19 state of emergency in North Carolina
Person in custody following reported shooting outside theater at Concord Mills
Police: Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside Concord Mills mall

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports fewer than 300 new coronavirus cases, more than 1 million total
Hydrotherapy is the use of water to aid in labor and delivery.
Hydrotherapy tubs installed at Novant Health hospital to aid mothers in labor
Detectives are requesting the public’s help to find 33-year-old Cordero Emanuel Ardrey, who is...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder at Charlotte club that led to crash at fire station
Shane Kamel Charles, 19, was arrested and charged for the murder of Joey Eric Partlow, 42.
Arrest made in Salisbury homicide, suspect apprehended in Jacksonville, NC