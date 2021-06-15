Two suffer minor injuries escaping from house fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people suffered minor injuries while escaping from a fire in a home in Rowan County.

According to the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross, just before midnight on Monday night, the Locke Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 275 Montego Lane in Salisbury.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke showing from a double wide mobile home. Both occupants met the engine company out front of the home with injuries sustained from exiting the dwelling through a broken bedroom window.

The bulk of the fire was in the bedroom on and near the sofa and was partially extinguished by the time fire crews arrived, but there was major smoke and water damage throughout the entire home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Services Division of Rowan County Emergency Services and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The occupants’ injuries were treated by Rowan Emergency Services on the scene. The Red Cross is helping the occupants to stay in an area hotel until they can establish temporary lodging with a family member.

