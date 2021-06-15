NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Toddler hospitalized after swallowing 16 magnetic balls

By Megan Mellado
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida mother’s 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after swallowing more than a dozen magnetic balls.

Hannah Arrington said sometime in April one of her older kids brought tiny magnetic balls home from school. Shortly after, her youngest son Konin started having stomach pains that eventually sent him to the emergency room.

“From the time he got them from whoever he got them from, Konin ended up swallowing 16 of them and we had no idea,” Arrington told WESH.

There are a number of products on the market that match that description. One brand, Buckyballs, was banned by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for causing serious injuries, such as holes in the stomach and intestines or even death after being ingested.

But the balls made their way back onto store shelves, and into the Arrington household after a judge lifted the ban.

“As he ate them, they went down into his digestive tract, and then each time he would find another one somewhere in the house and swallow it, it would click together, and it perforated a hole through his stomach all the way down into his colon area,” Arrington said.

Konin underwent extensive surgery to get the magnets out, but the toddler is back in the hospital with a feeding tube as doctors run tests to figure out why he can’t keep anything down.

The company who made the product advertises items as a desk toy. The site also has a warning to keep the balls away from children.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown person at the scene.
Police report: Woman pushed into car, sexually assaulted, robbed of $300 outside supermarket in Charlotte
Georgia man killed roommate, cut body into pieces, officials say
North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of reopening for five more weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper...
Gov. Cooper extends COVID-19 state of emergency in North Carolina
Person in custody following reported shooting outside theater at Concord Mills
Police: Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside Concord Mills mall

Latest News

Billions of dollars - at least $1.1 billion so far - is at stake for up to 50 colleges that...
Black colleges were denied state funding for decades. Now they’re fighting back.
One of the fathers, who himself is religious, said he was working in the yard of his Utah home...
Facebook group helps dads navigate raising LGBTQ+ children: “Find support in a way that’s really different”
Firstly, the survey made the discovery that over 1 in 10 North Carolina singles (12 percent)...
1 in 10 N.C. singles would not date a nondrinker, poll says
Mecklenburg County is letting their contract expire with the Historic Latta Plantation over a...
Mecklenburg County ending contract with Historic Latta Plantation over controversial event
Planning committee votes 7-0 to approve Charlotte 2040 plan, city council to vote next
Planning committee votes 7-0 to approve Charlotte 2040 plan, city council to vote next