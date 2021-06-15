Today brings the start of a very nice stretch of weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings the start of a very pleasant weather pattern to the WBTV viewing area. There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around all day long and the afternoon will be seasonably warm with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

The key to the forecast is the as drier air filters in on light northerly breezes, the humidity level will steadily drop, making for a very comfortable afternoon.

Major drop in the humidity!

Low rain chances rest of week

First Alert: Tropics heating up

Following a pleasant evening, clear skies overnight will permit temperatures to fall back into the unseasonably cool 50s.

High temperatures fall back to the middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine to go around and very comfortable humidity levels. Overnight lows will also be quite pleasant, falling into the 50s in most neighborhoods.

Home run forecast! Following a seasonably warm day - with much lower humidity - the evening will be perfect in #CLT for @knightbaseball. We'll start warm, but quickly drop into the 70s during the evening with overnight lows near 60°. @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/x1OxIdzJ1B — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 15, 2021

Near 90° heat will return for the late-week period and by Saturday, a small thunderstorm chance enters the picture again.

In the tropics, we are keeping a close watch on a low-pressure system around the Bay of Campeche, off the east coast of Mexico. This disorganized system is expected to move northward and into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where further development is likely later this week.

Some weather data develop this system into a tropical disturbance by Father’s Day weekend, bringing widespread rain to the Gulf Coast states. Eventually, this potential tropical system and associated rain may continue to track northward and head closer to the Carolinas, so a First Alert has been hoisted for Monday, just to provide you a “heads up” about what may come our way.

There is still plenty of uncertainty about how this system will develop, so stay tuned for further updates.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

