NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines ‘resuming normal operations’ after technical issues

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States were temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.

Southwest said on Twitter that a “system issue” created flight disruptions throughout their network and that they were working to resume normal operations.

As a result of the technical issue, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 1,200 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

More than 1,500 flights were canceled on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown person at the scene.
Police report: Woman pushed into car, sexually assaulted, robbed of $300 outside supermarket in Charlotte
Georgia man killed roommate, cut body into pieces, officials say
North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of reopening for five more weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper...
Gov. Cooper extends COVID-19 state of emergency in North Carolina
Person in custody following reported shooting outside theater at Concord Mills
Police: Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside Concord Mills mall

Latest News

A mass shooting on Chicago's South Side claimed at least four lives Tuesday morning.
Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports fewer than 300 new coronavirus cases, more than 1 million total
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Military defends Jan. 6 response as House steps up probes
Even as the U.S. is set to cross the grim milestone of 600,000 deaths from the virus on...
‘A summer of freedom’: Vaccine gives new meaning to July 4th