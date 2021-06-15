NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Planning committee votes 7-0 to approve Charlotte 2040 plan, city council to vote next

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Planning Committee of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission reviewed and unanimously approved the final recommended version of the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan on Tuesday night.

The plan now goes to Charlotte City Council for a vote on Monday, June 21.

“The 2040 plan addresses critical issues from housing affordability and economic mobility to environmental sustainability and transportation,” said Sam Spencer, chair of the Planning Commission. “The final draft reflects years of hard work by city staff, the Planning Commission, the Charlotte City Council and community leaders and residents from every corner of Charlotte.”

The plan also includes an implementation strategy and discusses next steps for community area mapping, both of which officials say are “critical components” to implementing the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO).

Officials say the UDO will be the primary tool to implement the 2040 Comprehensive Plan policies through development regulations. It will combine multiple development ordinances, including the Zoning Ordinance, into one set of regulations.

“These regulations will help shape future development so that it results in the type of complete communities and places defined by the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan goals and policies,” the website reads. “The UDO is also instrumental in implementing other City policies that will nest under the Comprehensive Plan’s overarching guidance such as Charlotte Moves, the Urban Street Design Guidelines, the Strategic Energy Action Plan, the Urban Forestry Master Plan, and the Tree Canopy Action Plan.”

To view or learn more about the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, visit cltfuture2040.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown person at the scene.
Police report: Woman pushed into car, sexually assaulted, robbed of $300 outside supermarket in Charlotte
Georgia man killed roommate, cut body into pieces, officials say
North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of reopening for five more weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper...
Gov. Cooper extends COVID-19 state of emergency in North Carolina
Person in custody following reported shooting outside theater at Concord Mills
Police: Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside Concord Mills mall

Latest News

Billions of dollars - at least $1.1 billion so far - is at stake for up to 50 colleges that...
Black colleges were denied state funding for decades. Now they’re fighting back.
One of the fathers, who himself is religious, said he was working in the yard of his Utah home...
Facebook group helps dads navigate raising LGBTQ+ children: “Find support in a way that’s really different”
Firstly, the survey made the discovery that over 1 in 10 North Carolina singles (12 percent)...
1 in 10 N.C. singles would not date a nondrinker, poll says
Mecklenburg County is letting their contract expire with the Historic Latta Plantation over a...
Mecklenburg County ending contract with Historic Latta Plantation over controversial event
Charlotte city councilman suggests misdemeanor charge for individuals donating to homeless...
Charlotte city councilman suggests misdemeanor charge for individuals donating to homeless population