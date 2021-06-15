NC DHHS Flu
Man shot and killed in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man shot and killed in east Charlotte early Tuesday morning has been identified by police as 26-year-old Dontae Cornelius Kennedy.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Waterwood Lane near Pennwood Lane, off of The Plaza. Police say they arrived to find an unconscious man, later identified as Kennedy, with multiple gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.

Kennedy turned 26 Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

We’re working to learn more on a potential motive. Kennedy’s family has been notified of his death.

Kennedy’s death is the 49th homicide in Charlotte this year.

