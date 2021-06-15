NC DHHS Flu
Man charged in deadly stabbing in Lincoln County

Jacoby Alexander Brooks
Jacoby Alexander Brooks(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office | Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old is accused of stabbing and killing an 18-year-old in Lincoln County Monday night.

Cody David Souther, of Bessemer City, was stabbed at a home on NC Highway 150 East in Lincoln County. It happened before 7:30 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Deputies say the suspect, Jacoby Alexander Brooks, left the scene and was taken into custody a short time later. “The suspect agreed to speak with investigators and confessed to stabbing the victim,” deputies said.

Brooks was charged with second-degree murder and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

