Salisbury foundation spreads it reach, awards grants from Jerusalem to Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation, Salisbury, recently awarded over $110,000 to local and international non-profit organizations. The spring 2021 grant recipients include many organizations that are new partners with the foundation, with grants awarded across eight countries and to seven local non-profits.

A particularly large number of applications were received this cycle for the Global Missions fund. One of the largest grant recipients is the Diocese of Jerusalem, a first-time applicant to the Foundation. Their grant will support The Jerusalem Princess Basma Centre which provides comprehensive rehabilitation for children with disabilities. Family members receive on-the-job training at the centre, attend therapy sessions with their children and are trained by the therapists on providing home care. The grant will support their virtual care model, which will allow them to enhance and sustain their online therapy sessions, necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other Global Missions recipients include:

The Lunch Project for the Tanzania School Feeding Program;

Guatemalan Relief Assistance for Children’s Educational Services (G.R.A.C.E.S.) for meal support;

Eglise Evangelique de la Republique du Niger for menstrual health educational programming for Tibiri School;

Episcopal Relief and Development for the One Thousand Days of Love program;

The Joel Nafuma Refugee Center, Italy, for various essential supplies for refugees;

Sudan Rowan for Ruweng County’s (South Sudan) first community high school;

International Christian Centers for the Deaf (Uganda) for solar lighting for Arise Africa Residential School for the Deaf.

Local grant recipients include first-time grant recipient, Families First, Inc. for their programming with the Rowan County Court Child Care Center. Their award will help to provide much-needed care in the county courthouse for very young children with family members involved in court proceedings.

Other Salisbury-Rowan grant recipients include:

The Rowan County Literacy Council for adult and youth programming;

Rowan Helping Ministries for Food For Thought (serving food-insecure children);

Prevent Child Abuse Rowan for victim services;

The Bread Riot for programming bringing locally grown food to the community;

Power Cross for their Boyz2Men Retreat;

Pathways group at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church for their multi-cultural book donation to Koontz Elementary School.

More information about the St. Luke’s Foundation including information on how to support their efforts, the application process, and upcoming deadlines may be found at www.sls.church/foundation or on the organization’s Facebook page.

