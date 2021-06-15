Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have expiration dates extended

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pharmacist Phillip Sprinkle of Town and Country Drugs in Taylorsville needs to use up 240 doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and fast.

“Just come in and we will take care of you,” Sprinkle said on Tuesday, hoping more people will want the vaccine.

The doses of J&J he has on hand were set to expire early next week. He would have no choice but to throw them away.

Instead, a reprieve came down a few days ago.

The FDA says its research shows that the batches of Johnson and Johnson vaccine like the ones in Taylorsville have an additional six weeks before they expire.

That will help, says Sprinkle but adds that people need to be coming in for the shots.

“No appointment needed,” he said.

Alexander County’s population is close to 35 percent immunized and Sprinkle says the virus continues to cause problems.

“It is still out there,” Sprinkle said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.