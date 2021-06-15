German industrial company to build U.S. headquarters in Gaston County, bring 30+ new jobs

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - KNOLL America Inc., a supplier of conveyor and filtration systems, will create 31 new jobs in Gaston County.

The new jobs come as KNOLL America plans to build its U.S. headquarters in Gaston County with a $7.8 million investment. The headquarters operations and manufacturing facility will be located in Gaston County’s Apple Creek Corporate Park.

“We are excited to have another global manufacturer choose North Carolina for its headquarters,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “This decision affirms our state’s reputation of having a strong manufacturing workforce and great quality of life.”

KNOLL America is the U.S. subsidiary for German-based KNOLL Maschinenbau GmbH. Founded by Walter Knoll in 1970, the company is family-owned and operated by second generation Matthias and Jürgen Knoll and globally employs more than 1,200 people.

KNOLL highlighted Gaston County’s proximity to the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and deep sea ports in Charleston and Wilmington attracted them to the county and North Carolina.

The 60,000-square-foot headquarters operations and production facility will include a state-of-the-art training area, showroom, warehouse and distribution center at the 12-acre site in Gaston County.

“We felt immediately very welcomed. Gaston County provides an excellent manufacturing environment for our needs. The close proximity to major interstates and airport allows us to service most customers within a day,” said Lothar Burger, CEO of KNOLL America. “We can engage with Gaston College in developing young skilled talent for our operation and support their apprenticeship program. The small-town community feeling is like the area where our Germany Headquarters is located.”

The 31 new positions will include technicians, assemblers, sales, administrative and distribution roles. The average annual salary for the new positions is $51,869. Gaston County’s average annual salary is $42,018, state leaders say.

“This is an outstanding economic development win for our manufacturing economy,” said N.C. Representative John Torbett. “We are eager to partner with KNOLL America as they execute their growth strategy in Gaston County.”

“We’re excited to welcome KNOLL America to Gaston County,” said N.C. Senator Kathy Harrington. “This is a celebration for all of North Carolina as another international company has chosen to invest in our community.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.