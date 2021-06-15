NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Former Chadbourn police chief accused of embezzling money meant for family of leukemia patient

By WECT Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey is accused of embezzling $8,000 meant for a family whose son was battling leukemia.

According to the indictment, Spivey allegedly took money intended for the Buffkin family, who lost their son, Philip Tanner Buffkin, to his battle with leukemia in August of 2019.

Spivey, who was arrested in April and charged with more than 70 offenses, now faces additional charges.

According to court documents, Spivey’s latest charges include:

  • 4 counts of obstructing justice
  • 4 counts of willful fail discharge duties
  • 4 counts of forgery of deeds or wills
  • 1 count of obtaining property by false pretenses
  • 1 count of felony larceny
  • 1 count of embezzlement
  • 1 count of felony conversion
  • 1 count of larceny by employee

The latest indictments state that Spivey is accused of stealing and selling five firearms from the Chadbourn Police Department — four of which were evidence from criminal cases, and one stolen from the armory.

Records show these incidents occurred between 2019 and early 2021.

Spivey’s bond is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown person at the scene.
Police report: Woman pushed into car, sexually assaulted, robbed of $300 outside supermarket in Charlotte
Georgia man killed roommate, cut body into pieces, officials say
North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of reopening for five more weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper...
Gov. Cooper extends COVID-19 state of emergency in North Carolina
Person in custody following reported shooting outside theater at Concord Mills
Police: Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside Concord Mills mall

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports fewer than 300 new coronavirus cases, more than 1 million total
Hydrotherapy is the use of water to aid in labor and delivery.
Hydrotherapy tubs installed at Novant Health hospital to aid mothers in labor
Detectives are requesting the public’s help to find 33-year-old Cordero Emanuel Ardrey, who is...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder at Charlotte club that led to crash at fire station
The fire was reported at a home on Montego Lane.
Two suffer minor injuries escaping from house fire in Rowan County
Shane Kamel Charles, 19, was arrested and charged for the murder of Joey Eric Partlow, 42.
Arrest made in Salisbury homicide, suspect apprehended in Jacksonville, NC