NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

By Tucker Robbins
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several family members of a 14-year-old boy who died last year are facing indictments on first-degree felony murder charges.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, a mother, her son and her six daughters are charged with murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and neglect of 14-year-old Brandon Gray.

Investigators say the boy was found unresponsive on the living room floor by Bartlett police and pronounced dead Jan. 7, 2020. The autopsy showed Gray only weighed 60 pounds and died of starvation.

The police also found a 12-year-old girl who was malnourished and covered in bruises. She was taken to the hospital and treated for moderate malnutrition and bruises and scars on her body, according to the DA’s office.

The family members indicted include the victims’ mother, 36-year-old Terra Wells and their aunts, 30-year-old Tessa Dishmon, 35-year-old, Tamera Dishmon, 30-year-old Amanda Dishmon, 26-year-old Tabitha Sharp and 22-year-old Breanna Wells. The victims’ uncle, 32-year-old Melvin Wells, was also indicted.

The victims’ 60-year-old grandmother, Yvette Charleston, died May 13, prompting the dismissal of her charges.

The other seven are each being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown person at the scene.
Police report: Woman pushed into car, sexually assaulted, robbed of $300 outside supermarket in Charlotte
Georgia man killed roommate, cut body into pieces, officials say
North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of reopening for five more weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper...
Gov. Cooper extends COVID-19 state of emergency in North Carolina
Person in custody following reported shooting outside theater at Concord Mills
Police: Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside Concord Mills mall

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports fewer than 300 new coronavirus cases, more than 1 million total
Hydrotherapy is the use of water to aid in labor and delivery.
Hydrotherapy tubs installed at Novant Health hospital to aid mothers in labor
Detectives are requesting the public’s help to find 33-year-old Cordero Emanuel Ardrey, who is...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder at Charlotte club that led to crash at fire station
The fire was reported at a home on Montego Lane.
Two suffer minor injuries escaping from house fire in Rowan County
Shane Kamel Charles, 19, was arrested and charged for the murder of Joey Eric Partlow, 42.
Arrest made in Salisbury homicide, suspect apprehended in Jacksonville, NC