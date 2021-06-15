Enjoy the break before the tropics begin to activate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Does anyone miss the humidity?

The humidity got an early June start, but we are seeing it take a bit of a turn. A cold front has brought drier air to the Carolinas. The temperatures didn’t change much but the “feel” of things has changed. This will last through the rest of the week. Dew points will be in the comfortable range for a few more days. Highs will be in the mid 80s through Thursday.

Friday will start to warm up a bit and we may even add some of the humidity back by the end of the day.

The weekend will be warm and muggy again. There’s a 20% chance for a shower on Saturday and a 30% chance on Father’s Day. Highs will reach the low 90s Saturday and the upper 80s Sunday.

The bigger story will arrive on Monday. The tropics are heating up. There’s a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, it has no name but it could potentially become Claudette. Whether it gets a name or not, the rain associated with it will move toward the Gulf Coast by the weekend. Most models are taking it across the southeast and toward the Carolinas by early next week. That could make for a wet and breezy Monday. We will be tracking it all week.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

