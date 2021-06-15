NC DHHS Flu
Atrium Health Doctor goes through ‘Summer Safety Checklist’ for spending time outdoors

Extra time spent outside while braving the heat can lead to an increased risk of burns and bug bites if you aren’t careful, according to Atrium Health
Dr. Ramroop suggests drinking plenty of water, especially when you're outside during the Summer...
By Chandler Morgan
Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You might not feel it happening, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it only takes 15 minutes for your skin to burn when it’s not protected from the sun.

In a recent blog post by Atrium Health, Anna Mistretta, MD, an internal medicine physician at Atrium Health Mecklenburg Medical Group - Uptown, has advice on how to stay safe and healthy in the warmer months ahead –plus which items you should always have on-hand.

Dr. Mistretta is now sharing tips in the WBTV News Now Desk on how to safely spend time outside in the summer months.

You can watch on the WBTV Facebook Page Tuesday at 1p.m. or stream through the WBTV News Now Channel on Roku Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

