Arrest made in Salisbury homicide, suspect apprehended in Jacksonville, NC

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect was arrested in Jacksonville, NC, for a homicide that occurred in Salisbury on June 6.

Shane Kamel Charles, 19, was arrested and charged for the murder of Joey Eric Partlow, 42. Salisbury Police say they responded to a shots fired call at about 3:40 a.m. It happened in the Zion Hills apartment complex near Brenner Avenue.

Police say they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Partlow. He was shot outside between buildings at the apartment complex, according to police.

Charles was arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

