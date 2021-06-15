NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Arrest made in Salisbury homicide, suspect apprehended in Jacksonville, NC

Charles was arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation
Shane Kamel Charles, 19, was arrested and charged for the murder of Joey Eric Partlow, 42.
Shane Kamel Charles, 19, was arrested and charged for the murder of Joey Eric Partlow, 42.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect was arrested in Jacksonville, NC, for a homicide that occurred in Salisbury on June 6.

Shane Kamel Charles, 19, was arrested and charged for the murder of Joey Eric Partlow, 42. Salisbury Police say they responded to a shots fired call at about 3:40 a.m. It happened in the Zion Hills apartment complex near Brenner Avenue.

Police say they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Partlow. He was shot outside between buildings at the apartment complex, according to police.

Charles was arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown person at the scene.
Police report: Woman pushed into car, sexually assaulted, robbed of $300 outside supermarket in Charlotte
Georgia man killed roommate, cut body into pieces, officials say
North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of reopening for five more weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper...
Gov. Cooper extends COVID-19 state of emergency in North Carolina
Person in custody following reported shooting outside theater at Concord Mills
Police: Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside Concord Mills mall

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports fewer than 300 new coronavirus cases, more than 1 million total
Hydrotherapy is the use of water to aid in labor and delivery.
Hydrotherapy tubs installed at Novant Health hospital to aid mothers in labor
Detectives are requesting the public’s help to find 33-year-old Cordero Emanuel Ardrey, who is...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder at Charlotte club that led to crash at fire station
The fire was reported at a home on Montego Lane.
Two suffer minor injuries escaping from house fire in Rowan County