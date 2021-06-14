NC DHHS Flu
Two juveniles hospitalized after shooting in southwest Charlotte

Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Charlotte Monday...
Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to police.
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Fairwood Avenue, just off S. Tryon Street. Responding officers found one juvenile at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg, then found another victim nearby while canvassing the area.

Both were taken to the hospital. Police say they each suffered serious injuries, but did not give any further details.

The victims’ names have not been released, and investigators have not said what may have led to the double shooting or if anyone has been charged.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

