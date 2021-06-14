NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Advertisement

Three arrested for assault and battery by mob in Lancaster, S.C.

Christopher Julian Taylor and Deyshaun Lamarr Hargrove
Christopher Julian Taylor and Deyshaun Lamarr Hargrove(Lancaster Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Three men were arrested after police say they beat a man behind a Lancaster, S.C. apartment complex.

Officers received a call on Friday, June 11 from a woman saying her boyfriend was actively being assaulted at the Chesterfield Apartments, located off the 1200 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

When they arrived, officers say they found multiple men attacking a male, and one of the attackers was using the blade of a shovel.

A brief struggle ensued between an officer and the shovel wielder, Christopher Julian Taylor, 20, of Mount Holly, N.C. Taylor was tased before fleeing inside of an apartment with a second suspect, Mickey Lee, 20, of Lancaster, S.C.

Mickey Lee
Mickey Lee(Lancaster Police Department)

The two men were arrested inside the apartment.

The third suspect, Deyshaun Lamarr Hargrove, 18, also of Mount Holly, came back to the residence after a short period of time and was also arrested.

All three men are charged with second degree assault and battery by mob.

The victim was taken by EMS to MUSC Health-Lancaster before being flown to another nearby medical facility to be treated for serious injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line 803-289-6040.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person in custody following reported shooting outside theater at Concord Mills
Police: Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside Concord Mills mall
Salisbury Police were on scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning on South Jackson Street.
Three people shot early Sunday morning in Salisbury
North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of reopening for five more weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper...
Gov. Cooper extends COVID-19 state of emergency in North Carolina
City Councilman condemns Confederate flag, racist slurs at protest supporting Trump
Race organizers apologize for Confederate flag inside car
N.C. police sargeant presumed dead after house fire
N.C. police sergeant presumed dead after house fire

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports fewer than 300 new coronavirus cases, more than 1 million total
Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Charlotte Monday...
Two juveniles hospitalized after shooting in southwest Charlotte
Concord Police Department is asking for the publics' help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Concord Police searching for armed robbery suspect
A family in Summerville said they are not backing down after their Pride flag was stolen...
Summerville family plans Pride ride after flag stolen twice