Three arrested for assault and battery by mob in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Three men were arrested after police say they beat a man behind a Lancaster, S.C. apartment complex.

Officers received a call on Friday, June 11 from a woman saying her boyfriend was actively being assaulted at the Chesterfield Apartments, located off the 1200 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

When they arrived, officers say they found multiple men attacking a male, and one of the attackers was using the blade of a shovel.

A brief struggle ensued between an officer and the shovel wielder, Christopher Julian Taylor, 20, of Mount Holly, N.C. Taylor was tased before fleeing inside of an apartment with a second suspect, Mickey Lee, 20, of Lancaster, S.C.

Mickey Lee (Lancaster Police Department)

The two men were arrested inside the apartment.

The third suspect, Deyshaun Lamarr Hargrove, 18, also of Mount Holly, came back to the residence after a short period of time and was also arrested.

All three men are charged with second degree assault and battery by mob.

The victim was taken by EMS to MUSC Health-Lancaster before being flown to another nearby medical facility to be treated for serious injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line 803-289-6040.

