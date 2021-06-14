Police report: Woman pushed into car, sexually assaulted, robbed of $300 outside supermarket in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police report states that a woman was pushed inside her vehicle before being sexually assaulted and robbed outside a supermarket in Charlotte.

According to the police report, the incident happened in a parking lot at 4500 North Tryon Street, which is the listed address for New Century Oriental Food Supermarket, on Friday, June 11 around 11 p.m.

The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown person at the scene.

The police report narrative states the woman was pushed into her vehicle, held down, sexually assaulted and robbed of $300 before the suspect fled.

There’s no word on suspect descriptions or any possible arrests in this case. This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.

If you have any information about crimes committed in Mecklenburg County, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

