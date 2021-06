CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer closed all lanes of N Tryon Street near uptown Charlotte Monday morning.

The tractor-trailer overturned before 7:45 a.m. on N Tryon Street at E 16th Street, causing backups in the area for a time.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no word on what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.

