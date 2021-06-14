NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Advertisement

UPDATE: Wilmington teen found safe

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - UPDATE: Nefertari Tiye Scott has been located and is safe.

SATURDAY STORY:

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing teen.

16-year-old Nefertari Tiye Scott was last seen Friday on Long Ridge Drive.

Scott is described as five-foot-five with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing jeans and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s office at (910) 798-4200 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person in custody following reported shooting outside theater at Concord Mills
Police: Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside Concord Mills mall
Salisbury Police were on scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning on South Jackson Street.
Three people shot early Sunday morning in Salisbury
North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of reopening for five more weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper...
Gov. Cooper extends COVID-19 state of emergency in North Carolina
City Councilman condemns Confederate flag, racist slurs at protest supporting Trump
Race organizers apologize for Confederate flag inside car
Body believed to be 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found after six-day search.
FBI: 6-year-old autistic child’s death two years ago sparked changes

Latest News

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former police officer...
Affidavit: Police officer had sex with student while working as SRO at Berkeley High School
Track fix at Harding University High
Harding University High may finally get much needed track improvements
Plan in place to fix track at Harding University High School
Plan in place to fix track at Harding University High School
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal accident at East W.T. Harris Boulevard...
Fatal accident closes busy Charlotte intersection
Unlikely friendships form out of charity
Unlikely friendships form out of charity