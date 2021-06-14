UPDATE: Wilmington teen found safe

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - UPDATE: Nefertari Tiye Scott has been located and is safe.

SATURDAY STORY:

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing teen.

16-year-old Nefertari Tiye Scott was last seen Friday on Long Ridge Drive.

Scott is described as five-foot-five with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing jeans and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s office at (910) 798-4200 or call 911.

