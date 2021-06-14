Mobile book bus returns to Union County, school system striving to support literacy

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public Schools is going the extra mile to get books in the hands of students.

Monday was the first day of the six-week tour across the county. The mobile book bus will make over 100 stops in the next six weeks serving thousands of students.

After the pandemic paused summer programs last year, this is the first time since 2019 that the mobile book bus is rolling into summer camps and community programs to deliver books to elementary students.

“It’s been a great community effort to try to enhance literacy when students are typically not in the school building,” said Superintendent Andrew Houlihan.

LITERACY: the .@UCPSNC mobile book bus is making its first stop this morning at Kensington Elementary School. The bus will make over 100 stops this summer serving thousands of students. Elementary students will have the opportunity to get multiple free books. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/iwjTXNBPzz — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) June 14, 2021

Houlihan says they’ve been making extra efforts to target literacy goals for K-3 students.

“Historically we hover around 70 percent of our children in third grade at or above grade level. We’re still analyzing our results from this past year and expect to see possibly some decline. Who knows what will happen with learning loss but we’re trying to crack that nut with literacy and figure out what can we do to get above that 70, 72, 75 percent on grade level,” Houlihan said.

He says the percentages are very high performing and probably lead the state when it comes to proficiency ranks.

The mobile book bus is running from now until the end of the Union County Public Schools summer learning camp which ends on July 29.

Students can get at least two free books.

Click here to see the mobile book bus schedule.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.