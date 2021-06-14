First Alert: Warm, yet less muggy for Tuesday; getting active in the tropics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain and storms will diminish in coverage tonight, with partly cloudy skies and overnight low temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday into Thursday: Mid to Upper 80s, and less muggy

Monitoring the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development

Sunday into Monday: Possible tropical rain and wind for the Carolinas

A cold front will move through the Carolinas Tuesday morning, bringing cooler and drier air into the region for midweek.

Rainfall over the next seven days (First Alert Weather)

A stray shower or storm will be possible for Tuesday, mainly confined to the mountains, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the upper 80s.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, with mostly sunny skies, and less muggy conditions.

Hotter temperatures return for Friday afternoon, with highs back around 90 degrees.

Temperatures look to stay in the 90s for Saturday, with 80s returning for Father’s Day Sunday into Monday. Tropical rain and winds are possible Sunday into Monday across the Carolinas, depending on how a tropical system develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

Extended futurecast (First Alert Weather)

In the tropics, we are keeping a close watch on a low pressure system around the Bay of Campeche, off the coast of Mexico. This system is expected to move northward and into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where further development is possible later this week. Some weather data develops this system into a tropical disturbance by Father’s Day weekend, bringing widespread rain to the Gulf Coast states, and possibly into the Carolinas.

Tropical Depression #2 formed offshore of the Outer Banks on Monday, and is expected to move further away from land, and dissipate in the cooler waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Enjoy the break from the humidity for midweek!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

