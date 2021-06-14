FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms this evening before a big drop in humidity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be hot and humid in advance of a cool front that will slide south of the WBTV viewing area tonight. Afternoon readings will be hotter today, making a run into the lower 90s before a thunderstorm chance ramps up late in the day.
- Hot and humid today, few late storms fire up
- Little drop in temperatures, big drop in humidity
- Monitoring two disturbances in the tropics
Most of the day will be rain-free, and there may not be much – if any rain – in the mountains, but late this afternoon and this evening will bring a small thunderstorms chance to the Piedmont.
There’s a First Alert out for the Charlotte area, as the timing of these storms may come during the evening commute home or while evening sports activities are taking place. Those plans could be briefly disrupted.
We’ll clear out overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.
We’ll still be hot on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s, but the rain risk falls to near zero and the humidity level gets dialed back as well.
High temperatures fall back to the middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine to go around and very comfortable humidity levels. Overnight lows will also be quite pleasant, falling into the 50s in outlying areas away from the city and close to 60° in Charlotte.
Near 90° heat will return for the late-week period and by Saturday, a small thunderstorm chance enters the picture again.
In the tropics, we are keeping a close watch on a low-pressure system around the Bay of Campeche, off the east coast of Mexico. This disorganized system is expected to move northward and into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where further development is likely later this week.
Some weather data develops this system into a tropical disturbance by Father’s Day weekend, bringing widespread rain to the Gulf Coast states. Eventually, this potential tropical system and associated rain may continue to track northward and head closer to the Carolinas.
There is still plenty of uncertainty with how this system will develop, so stay tuned for further updates. There’s also a disturbance off the North Carolina coast, however, it is likely to remain offshore and is already moving away from the US east coast on a northeast track.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
