Details on Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to S.C. released

By WYFF News Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to be in Greenville Monday.

“As part of the Month of Action, next week, the vice president will launch a nationwide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts,” according to a release from the White House Regional Communication Director.

According to a release from White House officials, the vice president will leave Joint Base Andrews at 10:05 a.m., and arrive at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

At 12:15 p.m., she will deliver remarks at a COVID-19 vaccination mobilization event at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center.

Following that, Harris will tour a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the YMCA of Greenville.

She will then participate in a conversation on voting rights with community leaders, before she leaves GSP for Joint Base Andrews.

She is also scheduled to visit Atlanta on Friday.

