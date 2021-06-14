NC DHHS Flu
Concord Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Concord Police Department is asking for the publics' help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police Department is asking for the publics’ help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The incident took place at the 7Eleven/Exxon located at 3700 Concord Pkwy S. on June 13.

Police say the suspect arrived at the business on foot and as soon as the clerk was alone, he entered the business, pointed a black handgun at the clerk, and demanded money and the clerk’s phone.

He is described as a Black male, approximately 6′0″ tall and weighing 150-180 pounds. He was wearing black Nike sweatshirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

Officers say he has short, twisted braids and displayed a black handgun. He was carrying a black Nike bookbag and was last seen running across Concord Parkway South down Pitts School Rd.

Anyone with information should contact Concord Police Department 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

