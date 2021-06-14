Camp CMS starts today with 30K+ students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Camp CMS kicks off Monday to help students who fell behind during the pandemic.
More than 30,000 students are signed up for the summer enrichment program, which offers full-day experiences for students with in-person learning. Subjects will cover math, reading, science and physical activities. The free six-week program also offers breakfast, lunch and after hours.
- Who? Students K-12 needing additional support in reading, math, and science including students learning English and students with disabilities.
- What? Six-week summer learning experience, Monday-Thursday (check Bell Schedules for all sites)
- When? June 14 – July 29 with a one-week break (No camp July 5 – 9)
- Where? View all schools and Camp CMS Site Assignments (start times vary by school)
Schedule:
Monday – Thursday, with the option for Friday hours. The program offers:
- Social-emotional support
- Physical activities
- Transportation options
- Grades K-2: Reading and math
- Grades 3-8: Reading, math and science
- Grades 9-12: EOC subjects, credit recovery elective
- Extension programs available
Nutrition
- Free breakfast and lunch
- 3-day meal bundle available to be sent home on Thursdays
CMS previously held a career fair to fill empty positions, but employees say there’s still a need.
“We’re flexible. We’re able to kind of make things work and be successful in doing so. There’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to start camp Monday,” said CMS site coordinator Kate Phifer.
Kate Phifer is the site coordinator at Rama Road Elementary School. She says her site is fully staffed but she and other educators across the district are helping get more teachers to sites with open positions.
“A couple of other schools are still missing a few pieces and people to fill their buildings whether it be a teacher assistant or an actual teacher in the classroom,” Phifer said. “They’re still hopeful that they’re going to get a few people in, but I know we’ve all been working together to try to send people that we find over to them and kind of work together to help fill each other out.”
Employees at West Charlotte High School say they’re fully staffed too but want to make sure everything runs smoothly.
“Some of us are excited some of us are anxious about getting things squared away, personnel hired, ensuring that the children had transportation to get here, and everything in place so that we can have a smooth opening on Monday and a smooth camp overall,” said West Charlotte High School counselor Anthony Wright.
Wright also says counselors will be in place to help students with any mental health needs.
Despite the finishing touches, teachers say they’re looking forward to helping students get caught up and have some fun too.
WBTV reached out to CMS to see how many open positions are left but we have not gotten a specific number at the time of this writing.
Last week, staff said they would have a better idea after the career fair and final review of applications.
To see the list of Camp CMS sites, click here.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.