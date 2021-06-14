NC DHHS Flu
Authorities investigating after baby’s remains found behind Lumberton home

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after the remains of a baby were found in the woods behind a Lumberton home, authorities said.

According to information from the Lumberton Police Department, the 911 center received a call on May 29 stating that a woman had thrown her stillborn baby in a dumpster.

The caller said the mother lives at the Sunset Mobil Home Park on Sanchez Drive and had thrown the child’s remains in the trash compactor across the road, a release from the LPD stated.

An officer went to the home but was unable to make contact with anyone at the residence, authorities said.

The officer then went over to the dumpsite where the woman allegedly placed the child’s remains, but was unable to see anything in the compactor due to the trash being so compact and there was no way to look inside without taking it apart, according to law enforcement.

While officers were at the dumpsite, a woman came over and gave additional information regarding the incident, according to Lumberton police. It was then that authorities said the found the baby’s remains in the woods behind the home.

Authorities said a review of the investigation and findings of the autopsy report will conclude if charges are filed.

