NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Advertisement

2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say they have made a second arrest in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Austin police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Austin police say they are working closely with the Killeen Independent School District and its police department in the investigation. The school district is about 70 miles north of Austin.

Austin police announced a prior arrest Saturday, hours after the early-morning shooting.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon has said investigators believe the violence started as a dispute between two parties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person in custody following reported shooting outside theater at Concord Mills
Police: Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside Concord Mills mall
Salisbury Police were on scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning on South Jackson Street.
Three people shot early Sunday morning in Salisbury
North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of reopening for five more weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper...
Gov. Cooper extends COVID-19 state of emergency in North Carolina
City Councilman condemns Confederate flag, racist slurs at protest supporting Trump
Race organizers apologize for Confederate flag inside car
Body believed to be 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found after six-day search.
FBI: 6-year-old autistic child’s death two years ago sparked changes

Latest News

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former police officer...
Affidavit: Police officer had sex with student while working as SRO at Berkeley High School
Track fix at Harding University High
Harding University High may finally get much needed track improvements
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina
Plan in place to fix track at Harding University High School
Plan in place to fix track at Harding University High School
The Biden administration hopes more young people will adopt a positive attitude toward getting...
As US COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000, racial gaps persist