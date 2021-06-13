Three people shot early Sunday morning in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people hurt and one person dead early Sunday morning.
According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of South Jackson Street just after 12:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Police say they found three people who were shot.
Police say two victims are at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Police did not say what condition they were in. The third person who was shot died.
Police have not released the names of the victims or any details about a possible suspect.
If you have information about what happened, you are asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.
