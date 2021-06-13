Police: Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside Concord Mills mall

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged for shooting a person outside of Concord Mills mall Sunday afternoon.
Police say Renzo Gabriel Carnevalini Medina has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.
The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the parking lot outside of the AMC theaters at Concord Mills.
Concord police said two people got into an argument in the mall’s parking lot which led to shots being fired.
Police said a person is recovering from injuries at a hospital.
“I think it’s kind of sad because it’s to the point you don’t want to come at nighttime and now you don’t even want to come on a Sunday in the evening,” said Tricia Black, who was inside the theater at the time of the shooting.
Medina was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail under a $125,000 bond.
“Just had some guns and they started shooting and took off, and next thing I know, cops, five minutes later, showed up,” said Jimmy Young, who was going to the theater. “They need to stop this, all this crime stuff and the guns.”
