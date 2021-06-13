NC DHHS Flu
New policy: Minors not allowed in Concord Mills without adults Friday, Saturday evenings

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Mills is working to alleviate crime among minors at the mall.

Concord Mills announced the implementation of a youth supervision program.

Police: Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside Concord Mills mall

According to the program, everyone younger than 18 years old must be with an adult, someone over the age of 21, on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Concord Mills closes early after stores feel unsafe because of ‘disorderly juveniles’

The new policy will begin on Friday, July 30 and be implemented every Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. until the mall closes.

“She was a princess,” 13-year-old killed in crossfire at Concord Mills shooting remembered at funeral

Concord Mills released this statement:

“Concord Mills is committed to providing a pleasant and family friendly shopping environment for all guests. The program is in response to feedback from the community and community leaders, as the center reinforces its commitment to the community to provide a pleasant, family friendly shopping environment. We are establishing a Youth Supervision Policy as an enhancement to our existing safety plan and to deter activity that is disruptive to our community.”

Most recently, a man was arrested for shooting another person outside the mall on June 13.

Police said Renzo Gabriel Carnevalini Medina got into an argument with another person before firing shots in the parking lot outside the AMC theaters at Concord Mills.

