Pipe burst causes water to erupt above Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents at a Charlotte apartment complex were soaked Sunday morning but not from any rain shower: A water main at the Arrowood Crossing apartment complex busted, shooting water and gravel into the air.
Water could be seen shooting higher than a three-story building. A muddy mess poured down steps from the building’s entrance and onto the parking lot.
According to one witness, gravel was being slung onto nearby cars.
The complex is serviced by a private water line, but Charlotte Water shut off their line on South Tryon Street. Only the apartment complex should be affected by the shut off. There is no word yet when water will be restored.
