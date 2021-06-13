Much lower rain chances in the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the very wet pattern last week that culminated in a big outbreak of thunderstorms Saturday, today will offer much lower rain chances – good news if you have outdoor plans!
- Stays humid, but much lower rain chances today
- Cool front blows through early in the week
- Major drop in the humidity level midweek
Today will still be tropically humid and seasonably warm with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s, but outside of a small thundershower chance in the mountains, most neighborhoods will stay dry today under partly cloudy skies.
Monday will hot and humid in advance of a cool front that will slide south of the WBTV viewing area early Tuesday morning. Afternoon readings will make a run into the lower 90s Monday with a small thundershower chance with the front Monday evening.
We’ll still be hot on Tuesday, with highs near 90 degrees, but the rain risk falls to near zero and the humidity level gets dialed back as well.
High temperatures fall back to the middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine to go around and comfortable humidity levels.
Near 90 degree heat will return for the late week period and by Saturday, a small thunderstorm chance enters the picture again.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
