Georgia man killed roommate, cut body into pieces, officials say
By Associated Press | June 13, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 9:13 PM

DEVEREUX, Ga. (AP) - Investigators in middle Georgia have arrested a man who they say killed his roommate, cut the body into pieces and then wrapped body parts in a plastic bag left in a shed behind a house in Devereux.

A man found the body on June 4 after smelling decomposing flesh.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the victim is 29-year-old Justin Yeng Xiong.

Authorities charged 33-year-old Christopher Collin Demmon this week with malice murder in the killing.

Demmon was arrested in South Carolina on June 1, driving a yellow Jeep that belonged to Xiong. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says investigators found a bloody chainsaw in the Jeep.

