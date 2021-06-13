A few storms Monday afternoon with hotter temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and a few storms possible overnight, as a weather disturbance moves into the Carolinas from north to south.
This is what we are tracking this week:
- Monday: A few afternoon storms, with highs around 91°
- Mid to Upper 80s and less muggy for midweek
- Monitoring the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development
Monday morning low temperatures will start off in the upper 60s for the Charlotte area, and closer to 60 degrees around Boone.
Monday looks to start off partly cloudy with isolated rain and storms developing for the afternoon hours with high temperatures around 91 degrees for Charlotte and the Piedmont, and around 80 degrees for Boone and the mountains.
A stray shower or storm will be possible for Tuesday, mainly confined to the mountains, with afternoon high temperatures back around 90 degrees.
High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, and less muggy conditions.
Hotter temperatures return for Friday afternoon with highs back around 90 degrees.
Temperatures look to stay in the 90s for Father’s Day weekend with a few rain showers and storms possible for both Saturday and Sunday.
In the tropics, we are keeping a close watch on a low-pressure system around the Bay of Campeche, off the coast of Mexico.
This disorganized system is expected to move northward and into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where further development is possible later this week.
Some weather data develops this system into a tropical disturbance by Father’s Day weekend, bringing widespread rain to the Gulf Coast states.
Eventually, this potential tropical system and associated rain showers may continue to track northward and head closer to the Carolinas.
There is still plenty of uncertainty with how this system will develop, yet we will be tracking it through the week.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
