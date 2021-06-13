15-year-old girl dies after being struck by lightning off Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A 15-year-old girl struck by lightning off Tybee Island Saturday afternoon has died.
According to a Facebook post by the Tybee Island Police Department, police received a called at 2:37 p.m. in reference to someone who had possibly been struck by lightning while swimming near 17th Street.
Officials say the Tybee Island Fire Department performed CPR on the girl before she was transported to a nearby hospital.
Police say the victim and her family were visiting Tybee Island from Alabama.
