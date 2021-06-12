One last First Alert day for a while

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Storms could impact your afternoon plans today.
- Warm and muggy
- Lower rain chances starting tomorrow
- Lower humidity by Tuesday
Today will be another unsettled one. A cold front will move through and bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the biggest concerns. Highs will reach the mid 80s and the humidity will be noticeable.
Tomorrow will bring a lower rain chance. It will still be warm and muggy. Highs will reach the mid 80s.
Monday and Tuesday will reach the low 90s for highs. Rain chances will be low and the humidity will even start to break by Tuesday. While temperatures will be hot both days, the lower humidity will feel pretty nice on Tuesday.
The rest of the week looks quiet. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances remain low. The humidity will be back to regular June levels.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
