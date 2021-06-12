Greenville Police sgt. presumed dead after house fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police said a sergeant is presumed dead after a house fire early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to GPD Sergeant Tim “Mac” McInerney’s home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

House fire in Ayden early Saturday morning. (WITN)

Greenville Police said his body was recovered inside the home and although not yet confirmed by a Medical Examiner, is presumed to be him.

The cause of death and fire is still undetermined, GPD said.

Please keep Mac's family -- blood and blue -- in your prayers. Our hearts are broken. We promise to keep everyone updated once we receive official confirmation. Posted by Greenville, NC Police Department on Saturday, June 12, 2021

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, offered their condolences.

Sheriff Paula Dance and the Pitt County Sheriff's Office family offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends,... Posted by Pitt County Sheriff on Saturday, June 12, 2021

We are saddened by the loss of a Brother, Sgt Tim “Mac” McInerney. Thoughts and Prayers to the family. Posted by Grifton Police Department on Saturday, June 12, 2021

The State Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation and the ATF and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will assist.

More information will be released after an official identification by the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office and an autopsy is scheduled next week.

