Man charged following deadly crash in Catawba Co.

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man has been charged in the death of a Catawba County woman following a wreck Friday afternoon.
N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 127 near Valley Field Road in Catawba County.
Around 2 p.m., a Mitsubishi Lancer was heading south and stopped in the roadway while waiting for traffic to clear before turning left into a private driveway. A Chrysler Town & Country was also heading south, failed to adequately reduce speed, tried to swerve, but rear-ended the Mitsubishi. The car was then forced across the centerline where it collided with a northbound Toyota Tundra.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, Betty Hilton Shook, died on the scene.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the van, Michael Isenhour, was not injured and was charged with failing to reduce speed and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
