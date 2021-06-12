A few storms for Sunday, yet lower rain chances for next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight will feature mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain showers, with patchy fog possible.
This is what we are tracking tonight:
- Sunday: Isolated, late-day storms, with upper 80s
- Drier and hotter for early next week; back around 90°
- Upper 80s and less muggy midweek next week
Sunday morning low temperatures will start off in the upper 60s for the Charlotte area, and closer to 60 degrees around Boone.
Sunday is expected to be drier overall, yet a few isolated rain showers and storms will develop for the afternoon and evening hours with upper 80s around Charlotte and the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains.
Hotter temperatures and drier conditions develop for early next week with high temperatures around 90 degrees for Monday and Tuesday. A stray storm will be possible.
High temperatures get back into the upper 80s for next Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies and less muggy conditions.
Temperatures look to warm back around 90 degrees for next Friday and Saturday with an isolated storm possible.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
