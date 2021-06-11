What you need to know about NC’s vaccine lottery

According to the official rules, the state does not have access to federally operated vaccination sites, such as the VA or Indian Health Services. So, if you got your vaccine at either of those locations, your name might not be entered. The official rules say the state is working to gain access to the vaccination data by the time of the drawing. Those federally run vaccination sites that may not be eligible do not include federal vaccination programs at pharmacies. According to the rules, the state has access to vaccination data from pharmacies participating in the federal vaccination program.