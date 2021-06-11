UNCC public health professor weighs in on vaccine lottery

“I think if the incentive was what I would call a bigger stick, something like a couple hundred dollars, I could see where people would feel pressured. Let’s say that they’re really struggling financially and having a big cash incentive would make them feel like I better go and get this because I really need that money,” Dr. Racine explained. “I think a lottery is a nice balance because yes, it’s kind of fun and the chances of winning are tiny … So, I think as far as carrots go, it’s a small carrot. It might get people who are on the fence, who are indifferent about the vaccine, it might make them go and get it because you might win that million dollars.”