Teacher accused of assaulting at-risk teen at N.C. school

Teacher accused of sexually assaulting student at N.C. school
By Associated Press | June 11, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 5:57 PM

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (AP) - Law enforcement in North Carolina says an assistant instructor at a military-style school for at-risk teens is accused of sexually assaulting a student in her dorm room.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Cody Lee Eudy was arrested on May 30 and charged with second-degree forcible sex offense and sexual acts with a student.

Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco says the charges are in connection with an incident at the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy in New London on May 29.

Eudy is jailed on a $100,000 bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

