Teacher accused of assaulting at-risk teen at N.C. school

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (AP) - Law enforcement in North Carolina says an assistant instructor at a military-style school for at-risk teens is accused of sexually assaulting a student in her dorm room.
The Charlotte Observer reports the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Cody Lee Eudy was arrested on May 30 and charged with second-degree forcible sex offense and sexual acts with a student.
Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco says the charges are in connection with an incident at the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy in New London on May 29.
Eudy is jailed on a $100,000 bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.
