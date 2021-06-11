Livingstone College seeking nominees for its inaugural ‘Forty under 40’ Society

Finalists will be announced on July 16 with the 40 honorees being recognized at an Alumni Ball on Oct. 7 during Livingstone’s homecoming week. Anyone can nominate an alumnus under the age of 40. Click here to get started: Forty under 40 nomination form. For more details on nomination rules, click here: Nomination rules for Forty under 40 Society; or email the Office of Alumni Affairs at vmiller@livingstone.edu.