High school graduations in Cabarrus County today

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) -Today is the day for hundreds of high school graduates in Cabarrus County.
Graduation ceremonies are happening at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Cabarrus County Schools will provide live coverage and photos from each ceremony on the Facebook page, and the can be seen live on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Speedway YouTube channel.
You can find all the information you need about graduation — ceremony times and an FAQ at www.cabarrus.k12.nc.us/cabcograds21.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.