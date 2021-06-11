First Alert: More rounds of scattered storms for the start of the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered storms will continue through early tonight, with a stray rain shower possible overnight. Muggy conditions will continue, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees for Saturday morning. The NC mountains will have a better chance for lingering rain showers, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.
- Scattered storms for Saturday, with isolated storms Sunday
- Drier and hotter for early next week; back around 90°
- Upper 80s and less muggy midweek next week
Scattered storms will continue through early tonight, with a stray rain shower possible overnight. Muggy conditions will continue, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees for Saturday morning. The NC mountains will have a better chance for lingering rain showers, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.
A First Alert has been issued for Saturday, with scattered rain and storms possible, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the piedmont, with lower 70s for the mountains.
Saturday night will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s for the Charlotte area, and closer to 60 degrees around Boone.
Sunday is expected to be drier, yet a few isolated rain showers and storms will remain, with upper 80s around Charlotte and the piedmont, and upper 70s for the mountains.
Hotter temperatures and drier conditions develop for early next week, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for Monday and Tuesday. A stray storm will be possible.
High temperatures get back into the mid to upper 80s for next Wednesday and Thursday, with partly cloudy skies, and less muggy conditions.
Temperatures look to warm back around 90 degrees for next Friday, with an isolated storm possible.
Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Enjoy your weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.