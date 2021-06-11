First Alert extended into Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a weak front slowly pushing south toward the WBTV viewing area, our shower and storm chances will remain on the high side today.
While the midweek had been relatively quiet around the Piedmont, most model guidance indicates a much more active pattern for the afternoon and evening hours today.
So, while we’ll remain fairly quiet through the midday hours, there’s a higher risk for severe weather – hail and damaging winds – and localized flash flooding later today.
This is particularly true in the mountains, urban areas and neighborhoods where heavy rain has recently fallen. Highs will run in the upper 80s today, but the heat index will make it feel more like the lower 90s for several afternoon hours before any rain comes to town.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with low clouds. Evening showers may be very slow to die down overnight with lows only falling back to around 70°.
As for the weekend, I’ve extended the First Alert into Saturday, as I’m forecasting a lingering chance for scattered thunderstorms with highs in the middle 80s. Saturday’s front will finally push through the WBTV area Sunday, and so the storm chance is much lower as we close out the weekend. Seasonal afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s are expected on Sunday.
Looking ahead, much of next week looks to offer a break from the wet weather and, perhaps more importantly, a break from the oppressive humidity!
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
