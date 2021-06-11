Dozens gather for Black Food Truck Friday on Charlotte’s west side

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people gathered for the Black Food Truck Friday event in west Charlotte Friday night. The food truck rally was held in an open lot along Tryon Street just down the road from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU).
The event was organized by the Black Business Owners of Charlotte (BBOC) organization. It was the first time the event has been held on the city’s west side.
“We have about 40 businesses, Black-owned businesses here and so I think it’s great. It’s an opportunity to invest in black-owned businesses and a lot of black-owned businesses live in this actual neighborhood,” said Cathay Dawkins, executive director of BBOC.
The event was free to attend, but donations were welcomed.
Jay Shelton, a graduate of JCSU, said he was happy to bring his daughters to the event.
“I went to school right here. We had Chicken King and that was about it, so to be able to just walk right down the street and see all of this right here, and to see us have this whole area man, it’s a great thing,” said Shelton.
Charlotte resident Kabria Allen brought her infant son to enjoy the festivities.
“I love it. The food is good. The vibes is good. The music is good,” explained Allen.
Because of the festive atmosphere and delicious culinary options, some west Charlotte residents dropped in as they were walking through the neighborhood.
“I just seen all of this and I was like, ‘wow this looks really nice.’ I was getting off work and I said, ‘let me just stop in here’,” said west Charlotte resident Nichol Wakefield.
While the food truck rally served as a great place for a community get-together, it also offered local eateries and vendors the opportunity to showcase their goods.
Mule Berhe and her family brought their truck, Mogogo, to the event. The truck is known for its tasty Ethiopian and Eritrean cuisine.
“I come from a family that always personally owned black businesses and I think that it’s amazing that we can do this for each other and uplift each other,” said Mule Berhe of Mogogo.
Both vendors and customers seemed to agree that it’s nice to be able to gather together again.
“We’re together. Everybody looks so happy to be outside. People still wearing their masks and stuff like that. It’s just, it’s awesome to see,” said gospel singer Melvin Crispell III.
Dawkins said COVID-19 vaccines have been offered at some of the Black Food Truck Friday events, but none were available at this Friday’s gathering.
To learn more about BBOC, visit the organization’s website.
