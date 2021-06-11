1 hurt, taken to hospital after car flips in front of Carolina Place Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -One person was hurt and taken to the hospital after a car flipped over in front of Carolina Place Mall Friday afternoon.
The incident happened on NC-51 in Pineville around noon. Pineville Police responded to the area.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person was treated for injuries and taken to the hospital.
Police said traffic would be congested for a while because of the crash.
There’s no word on what caused the car to flip over. Officials did not provide any other details.
