Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 195 acres of farmland in Randolph County

The primary purpose of the conservation easement is to keep land in agriculture and to protect the land from permanent development. According to a recent study by the American Farmland Trust, North Carolina has the second most threatened farmland in the country, behind Texas. Both nationally and locally the primary threat to farmland is low density residential development. Three Rivers Land Trust plans to change that. For 26 years, the Land Trust has focused on farmland preservation and ensuring family farms remain on the landscape. Going into the future, the Land Trust plans to increase those efforts across their 15-county footprint.